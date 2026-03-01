Kerala: KWA struggles to recover ₹812.62 crore in unpaid bills
Kerala Water Authority (KWA) is struggling to collect ₹812.62 crore in unpaid water bills as of January 2026—a big drop from ₹1,540 crore two years ago.
They supply water to a little over 44.06 lakh consumers, but broken meters and mounting losses make recovery tough.
Domestic consumers account for largest share of unpaid bills
The largest share of unpaid bills comes from domestic consumers, who owe ₹334.69 crore.
Businesses and shops add another ₹190.63 crore, while public taps managed by local governments account for ₹119.64 crore more.
Local governments also have significant arrears
Local governments themselves have significant arrears for public taps; the source does not report a July 31, 2024 figure; it reports arrears of a little over ₹1,540 crore in March 2024, and ₹119.64 crore as of January 31, 2026.
KWA is also losing money fast: it costs them more to produce water than they earn selling it, plus they're behind on electricity payments too.