Kerala: KWA struggles to recover ₹812.62 crore in unpaid bills

The largest share of unpaid bills comes from domestic consumers, who owe ₹334.69 crore. Businesses and shops add another ₹190.63 crore, while public taps managed by local governments account for ₹119.64 crore more.

Local governments also have significant arrears

Local governments themselves have significant arrears for public taps; the source does not report a July 31, 2024 figure; it reports arrears of a little over ₹1,540 crore in March 2024, and ₹119.64 crore as of January 31, 2026.

KWA is also losing money fast: it costs them more to produce water than they earn selling it, plus they're behind on electricity payments too.