Kerala Labor Minister V Sivankutty backs Delhi-NCR migrant dignity protests

Sivankutty proposes ₹26,000 monthly minimum wage

Sivankutty criticized the low minimum wages in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, arguing that rising costs make life tougher for workers.

He suggested a ₹26,000 monthly minimum wage based on Kerala's model.

He also accused local authorities of police violence against workers, including pregnant women, and called for the release of arrested labor leaders and better support like subsidized cooking gas.

the state stands firmly with workers in their fight against what he termed 'anti-labour policies,' he said.