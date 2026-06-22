Kerala laborer Vishnu S attacked in Sambalpur over child-lifter suspicion
India
A Kerala laborer named Vishnu S. was attacked by a mob in Sambalpur, Odisha, after locals wrongly suspected him of being a child lifter, mainly because he didn't speak Odia.
The incident happened near Dhobapada Park and left Vishnu injured.
Kerala laborer hospitalized amid Odisha attacks
Police quickly took Vishnu to the hospital and later put him on a train to Bokaro.
Sadly, this isn't a one-off: Odisha has seen several violent attacks lately sparked by rumors about child-lifting, including assaults on NGO interns and even the lynching of a railway constable after he was accused of harassing a woman.