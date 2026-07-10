Kerala landslide near Meppadi kills 7, state blames contractor
A tragic landslide near Meppadi in Wayanad, Kerala, killed seven people and left one missing after heavy rains caused unstable soil to collapse into a valley.
The state government says the contractor for the Kalladi twin-tunnel project ignored repeated orders to clear excavated soil and debris, which directly contributed to the disaster.
High court orders relief and oversight
The State Disaster Management Authority had already warned about safety risks and asked for urgent action, warnings that were repeated just a day before the landslide.
Now, the High Court has stepped in: it has told the state to cover medical costs for survivors, speed up compensation for affected families, and make sure victims' bodies are returned quickly.
The court will keep an eye on how well these relief efforts are carried out.