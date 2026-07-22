Kerala launches Operation Toofan in Thiruvananthapuram enlisting auto drivers
India
Kerala just kicked off a unique anti-drug campaign by teaming up with auto-rickshaw drivers in Thiruvananthapuram.
As part of Operation Toofan, these drivers are now on the lookout for drug-related activity and have been asked by Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala to report anything suspicious.
The idea is to use their strong local connections to help keep neighborhoods safer.
Ramesh Chennithala calls drivers trusted partners
Chennithala emphasized that this is a team effort: auto drivers get police support and are trusted partners, not targets.
To show their new role, some drivers received Toofan Warrior badges, making it clear they're part of the campaign.
Senior police officials also showed up at the launch, highlighting how important community involvement is in tackling drug issues together.