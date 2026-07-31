Kerala launches 'Pink Bus' service in Thiruvananthapuram for women
India
Kerala just rolled out its new "Pink Bus - Ladies Only" service in Thiruvananthapuram, aiming to make travel safer and more comfortable for women.
Launched as part of a 100-day action plan, the service was kicked off by Minister C P John at the city's Central Depot.
Pink buses run 8pm and 10pm
The Pink Buses run at 8pm and 10pm perfect for women working late shifts, especially around Technopark.
They also cover key spots like the Government Medical College and railway stations, making things easier for patients, moms with kids, and train travelers.
If it's a hit, expect to see Pink Buses popping up in other districts soon!