Kerala launches pink bus service to make women's travel safer
India
Kerala just launched its new pink bus service to make travel safer and more comfortable for women, especially those working late shifts.
The first busses hit the road from Thiruvananthapuram Central depot as part of the state's 100-day action plan.
Thiruvananthapuram night routes and KSRTC plans
Pink busses run at 8pm and 10pm in Thiruvananthapuram, covering spots like Technopark, Medical College, Lulu Mall, and more, plus daytime rides for women arriving by train, mothers with children, and patients.
KSRTC is considering an online booking system and electric busses in the future to make things even smoother.
The service will be extended to other districts soon!