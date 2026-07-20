Kerala launches plan to end snakebite deaths by 2030

Snakebites are now officially tracked under the Kerala Public Health Act, which should help spot cases faster.

The plan covers steady supplies of antivenom, more ambulances, and training for doctors so treatment is quick and reliable.

There is also a focus on community awareness with campaigns like Sarpa Paadam, school safety checks, and extra help for tribal regions where delays are common.

Enhanced venom research and better prehospital care round out the strategy.