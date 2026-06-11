Kerala launches Priyadarshini free KSRTC rides for women and transgender

Kerala estimates ₹65-70Cr monthly cost

Everyone who qualifies, no matter their age or income, can hop on ordinary KSRTC busses without paying.

The government expects the initiative to cost about ₹65 to ₹70 crore each month, covering most of the 4,500-bus fleet.

In districts with fewer state-run busses, officials are looking at leasing private ones so no one misses out.

Meanwhile, private bus operators are worried about losing passengers and have called for talks with the government to figure things out.