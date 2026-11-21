Kerala launches SARAN digital platform for smoother Sabarimala pilgrim journeys
Kerala just rolled out SARAN, a new digital platform designed to help Sabarimala pilgrims have a smoother trip this Mandalam season (which started November 17).
Available in six languages, SARAN gives travel information and updates on local facilities, all aimed at making the journey less stressful.
Scan QR code for SARAN maps
You don't need to download anything: just scan a QR code to access live maps showing hospitals, police stations, bus stations, and resting centers.
The platform also lets you assess the cleanliness of resting centers and easily report any issues you spot along the way.
Kerala Excise registers 96 anti-tobacco cases
Alongside SARAN, Kerala's Excise Department is cracking down on narcotics and tobacco use during the pilgrimage.
It has already registered 96 cases under anti-tobacco laws and set up a 24/7 control room to keep things safe for everyone.