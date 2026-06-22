Kerala lawyer sues The Persian Table seeking ₹1L over gravy

State commission reopens gravy case

The district consumer forum first dismissed the complaint, saying restaurants aren't required to serve gravy unless it's part of the deal.

But the state commission reopened the case for a rehearing on July 8, 2026, wanting to know if serving gravy is a true Kerala tradition that should be protected by law.

Now, people are debating whether food traditions can be enforced in court, and this could change how restaurants handle local expectations.