Kerala lawyer sues The Persian Table seeking ₹1L over gravy
A Kerala lawyer, Shibu S Vayalakath, is suing The Persian Table in Kochi after he wasn't served gravy with his porotta and beef fry.
He says this caused him "mental distress" and goes against local food customs, asking for ₹1 lakh in compensation.
The restaurant explained the combo didn't include gravy.
State commission reopens gravy case
The district consumer forum first dismissed the complaint, saying restaurants aren't required to serve gravy unless it's part of the deal.
But the state commission reopened the case for a rehearing on July 8, 2026, wanting to know if serving gravy is a true Kerala tradition that should be protected by law.
Now, people are debating whether food traditions can be enforced in court, and this could change how restaurants handle local expectations.