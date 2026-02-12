Kerala: Licensed shooters boycott wild boar culling over new rule

Farmers' groups, shooters' unions have protested

Wild boars have been damaging crops and even threatening people, so local bodies were allowed to organize culls (authorisation date not specified in source), killing 4,734 by July (as reported in the source).

But there's still a shortage of shooters, and this new rule makes things tougher.

Shooter groups are calling the order unfair to sports and institutional license holders; one association leader called it "an illegal government order."

Farmers' groups have also criticized the rule.