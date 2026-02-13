Kerala: Man, 62, killed by wild boar while going home India Feb 13, 2026

A 62-year-old man, Rakhunadhan Pillai, lost his life after a wild boar attacked him in Kerala's Kollam district on Friday (Feb 13, 2026).

He was heading home with two others when the animal suddenly charged at them.

While his friends managed to escape, Pillai couldn't get away and suffered serious injuries.

He was rushed to the hospital but sadly didn't survive.