Kerala: Man, 62, killed by wild boar while going home
India
A 62-year-old man, Rakhunadhan Pillai, lost his life after a wild boar attacked him in Kerala's Kollam district on Friday (Feb 13, 2026).
He was heading home with two others when the animal suddenly charged at them.
While his friends managed to escape, Pillai couldn't get away and suffered serious injuries.
He was rushed to the hospital but sadly didn't survive.
Unnatural death case registered
Police have registered an unnatural death case and are looking into what happened.
Wild boar encounters like this are becoming more common in Kerala.
Authorities say human-wildlife conflicts are a concern and investigations into such incidents continue.