Kerala man booked for attempted murder after deliberate vehicle ramming
India
A 27-year-old from Thenpuzha, Sharon Philp, has been booked for attempted murder after he deliberately rammed his car into multiple vehicles in Kerala on November 1.
What first looked like a freak accident turned out to be intentional: CCTV footage led investigators to conclude that the collisions were deliberate, and police described the incident as an apparent suicide attempt.
Chain collision injures 9 people
The morning collision set off a chain reaction involving several cars, a motorcycle, an autorickshaw, and even an injured pedestrian: nine people in total were hurt and taken to hospitals.
After victims filed complaints and police reviewed the footage, they registered the case as attempted murder.
Philp himself is currently being treated at a private hospital.