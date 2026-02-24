Kerala man calls police to get free meals in jail
A 44-year-old from Kerala's Kollam district, Pramod Johny, called police with a fake bomb threat at the Collectorate, claiming an explosion would happen in 50 minutes.
Police quickly traced his call and found him waiting calmly outside his house—no explosives in sight.
He didn't like working
Johny told police he made up the threat because he didn't like working and actually enjoyed the food during a previous short stint in jail.
Hoping for another round of three free meals a day, he thought this was safer than committing a real crime.
Instead of sending him back to jail, police booked him for the hoax but let him go on station bail.