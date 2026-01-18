Kerala man dies by suicide after viral assault allegation
India
In Kozhikode, Kerala, in his early 40s Deepak U was found dead at home on Sunday morning. His parents and neighbors discovered him after he didn't answer their knocks.
Deepak had recently been accused of sexual assault by a woman who posted a video online during his trip to Kannur on January 16.
The video quickly went viral, and although Deepak denied the claim, his family said the public attention left him deeply distressed.
Police probe both suicide and viral video
Police have registered an unnatural death case, calling it a suspected suicide after their initial inquiry.
They're now investigating not just the circumstances of Deepak's death but also how the accusation spread online.