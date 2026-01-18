Kerala man dies by suicide after viral assault allegation India Jan 18, 2026

In Kozhikode, Kerala, in his early 40s Deepak U was found dead at home on Sunday morning. His parents and neighbors discovered him after he didn't answer their knocks.

Deepak had recently been accused of sexual assault by a woman who posted a video online during his trip to Kannur on January 16.

The video quickly went viral, and although Deepak denied the claim, his family said the public attention left him deeply distressed.