Kerala man dies by suicide over son's college fees
A 47-year-old man from Kerala's Pathanamthitta district, V T Shijo, died by suicide on August 3.
His son had just gotten into an engineering college in Tamil Nadu, but the family simply couldn't afford the fees—adding huge emotional and financial pressure.
Family was struggling financially for a long time
Shijo's wife, a school teacher, hadn't received her salary arrears for 12 years and only started getting paid recently after a court order.
This long delay left the family struggling to cover basic needs and their son's education costs.
Police believe these ongoing money problems may have pushed Shijo to this heartbreaking decision.