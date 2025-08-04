Mumbai HC bans pigeon feeding; Jain community threatens hunger strike

Alternative feeding zones are being considered

For many in Mumbai's Jain community, feeding pigeons isn't just a habit—it's a religious duty.

Some are so upset by the ban they're threatening a hunger strike if things don't change by August 10.

There's talk of setting up new pigeon zones in places like Bandra-Kurla Complex, Aarey Colony, or Sanjay Gandhi National Park, but nothing's final yet.

This clash between public health and tradition is sparking some real debate about what matters most in city life right now.