Mumbai HC bans pigeon feeding; Jain community threatens hunger strike
The Bombay High Court ordered on July 31, 2023, the closure of 51 "kabutarkhanas" (pigeon feeding areas), including the historic Dadar Kabutarkhana, to be sealed.
The reason? Pigeon droppings are causing serious health issues like "Pigeon Lung," especially for kids, seniors, and people with asthma.
The city's municipal body has moved fast—covering up these spots, cutting power, removing feed, and filing police reports to make sure the ban sticks.
Alternative feeding zones are being considered
For many in Mumbai's Jain community, feeding pigeons isn't just a habit—it's a religious duty.
Some are so upset by the ban they're threatening a hunger strike if things don't change by August 10.
There's talk of setting up new pigeon zones in places like Bandra-Kurla Complex, Aarey Colony, or Sanjay Gandhi National Park, but nothing's final yet.
This clash between public health and tradition is sparking some real debate about what matters most in city life right now.