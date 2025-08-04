Pahalgam attack: 3 Pakistanis identified as gunmen, links to LeT

Evidence points to Pakistan-based terror network

Indian agencies identified the terrorists as Suleman Shah, Abu Hamza, and Yasir. They crossed into Kashmir near Gurez and got help from two locals who later admitted their involvement.

Investigators found Pakistani voter IDs and NADRA cards on them, plus satellite phone logs linking them to handlers across the border—including LeT's south Kashmir chief based in Lahore.

Evidence points to a Pakistan-based terror network orchestrating one of Kashmir's deadliest attacks; investigations are still ongoing to find others involved.