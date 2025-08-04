Pahalgam attack: 3 Pakistanis identified as gunmen, links to LeT
Three Pakistani nationals tied to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were confirmed as the gunmen behind the attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow, where 26 civilians lost their lives.
The attackers specifically targeted tourists in a remote area.
Evidence points to Pakistan-based terror network
Indian agencies identified the terrorists as Suleman Shah, Abu Hamza, and Yasir. They crossed into Kashmir near Gurez and got help from two locals who later admitted their involvement.
Investigators found Pakistani voter IDs and NADRA cards on them, plus satellite phone logs linking them to handlers across the border—including LeT's south Kashmir chief based in Lahore.
Evidence points to a Pakistan-based terror network orchestrating one of Kashmir's deadliest attacks; investigations are still ongoing to find others involved.