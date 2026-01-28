Kerala man fakes suicide pact to cover up murder, gets caught
India
A 36-year-old man named Vaisakh was arrested in Kozhikode after police uncovered he'd murdered his 26-year-old relative and tried to disguise it as a suicide pact.
The incident happened on January 24 at his industrial unit in Elathur, where Vaisakh set up two nooses and involved his wife to make the scene look convincing.
How police cracked the case
Forensic checks revealed signs of sexual assault, and during questioning, Vaisakh confessed—saying their relationship and the victim's push for marriage drove him to commit the crime.
He also planned to go back later that night to destroy the CCTV hard drive, but quick-thinking officers secured it just in time.
The digital evidence was key to solving the case.