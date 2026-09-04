Kerala man Farooq caught with 1cr gold in baby's diaper
A Kerala man named Farooq was intercepted for allegedly running a gold smuggling racket with help from women and children connected to him.
DRI officials caught him at Calicut Airport with ₹1 crore worth of gold hidden in an eight-month-old baby's diaper and in his own body.
He'd just flown in from the UAE with three kids in tow.
Farooq's wife stopped with nearly 2cr
Turns out, one of Farooq's wives was stopped days earlier at Cochin Airport carrying nearly ₹2 crore worth of gold hidden in a sanitary napkin.
Investigators think he may have married multiple women to use them as carriers for smuggling.
The DRI is now examining whether the marriages were deliberately used to facilitate the movement of gold from the Middle East into Kerala and is also looking into the alleged use of children to conceal the smuggled metal.