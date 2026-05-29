Kerala man freed from Saudi execution by 34cr blood money

Abdul Rahim welcomed home, 34cr crowdfunding

Rahim's arrival at Kozhikode airport was met with relatives and supporters, and he later embraced his mother at home amid cheers from neighbors.

He shared, "I am thankful to everyone who helped me and made it possible to see my mother again."

The campaign that freed him brought together ordinary citizens, businessmen, social groups, and expatriate communities, raising the huge sum in just four days and showing how strong the Kerala community can be when they unite.