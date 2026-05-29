Kerala man freed from Saudi execution by 34cr blood money
India
Abdul Rahim, a Kerala native who spent nearly 20 years in a Saudi prison after an accidental tragedy, is finally back home.
He escaped execution thanks to ₹34 crore in "blood money," raised through a massive crowdfunding effort by people across Kerala.
Abdul Rahim welcomed home, 34cr crowdfunding
Rahim's arrival at Kozhikode airport was met with relatives and supporters, and he later embraced his mother at home amid cheers from neighbors.
He shared, "I am thankful to everyone who helped me and made it possible to see my mother again."
The campaign that freed him brought together ordinary citizens, businessmen, social groups, and expatriate communities, raising the huge sum in just four days and showing how strong the Kerala community can be when they unite.