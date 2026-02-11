Kerala: Man kidnaps girl to steal earrings, abandons her

Kidnapper arrested after a day-long chase

Local residents and police teamed up quickly, using social media alerts to help track down the missing girl.

Investigators formed a special squad that scanned CCTV footage across a wide area and identified Jihas by his scooter.

He was apprehended at Kozhikode railway station after police received information he was planning to leave the state, and he reportedly confessed after being brought to Wayanad.

The case is still under investigation by the special team.