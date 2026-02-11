Kerala: Man kidnaps girl to steal earrings, abandons her
A 25-year-old man, Chappali Jihas, was arrested at Kozhikode railway station and handed over to Wayanad police and brought to Wayanad the next morning after he allegedly kidnapped a four-year-old girl from her home on February 7, aiming to steal her earrings.
The child bravely resisted, and Jihas abandoned her about seven kilometers away.
Thankfully, she was found safe and reunited with her family.
Kidnapper arrested after a day-long chase
Local residents and police teamed up quickly, using social media alerts to help track down the missing girl.
Investigators formed a special squad that scanned CCTV footage across a wide area and identified Jihas by his scooter.
He was apprehended at Kozhikode railway station after police received information he was planning to leave the state, and he reportedly confessed after being brought to Wayanad.
The case is still under investigation by the special team.