Kerala man kills neighbor over 8-year-old water dispute
India
In Ayyampuzha, Kerala, an ex-serviceman named Poly was arrested/surrendered on Monday evening (March 16, 2026) after the shooting and was remanded on Tuesday (March 17, 2026) for shooting his former neighbor, Jose, near a river.
Poly told police he acted out of revenge for his father's death, a conflict that started years ago over irrigation water.
Jose killed Poly's father in 2018
Back in 2018, Jose had allegedly killed Poly's father during a fight about water rights.
Although Jose was convicted, he served only a short sentence, which left Poly feeling justice hadn't been served.
Even after local churches tried to help the families reconcile, tensions never really faded.
When the two men crossed paths this week, things turned violent and ended in tragedy.