Kerala man wins consumer case against IRCTC over ₹1 refund
India
A Kerala man just won a small but meaningful victory over IRCTC after they shorted him by ₹1 on a canceled train ticket refund.
The local consumer commission called out IRCTC for service deficiency and ordered them to pay up, not just the missing ₹1, but compensation and legal costs too.
Sanjay Raj wins ₹1 refund
Sanjay Raj booked an AC train ticket in August 2024 and canceled it, expecting ₹341 back. Instead, he got ₹340, just ₹1 less, but enough to spark a complaint.
The commission agreed that even tiny errors matter: they told IRCTC to return the missing ₹1, pay ₹100 as compensation, cover ₹3,000 in legal expenses, and add 9% interest from the cancelation date.
It's a reminder that every rupee (and every customer) counts.