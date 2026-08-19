Kerala marigold prices rise ahead of Onam on August 21
India
With Onam just around the corner, flower prices in Kerala are soaring: marigolds now cost ₹140 to ₹150 per kilogram, up from ₹100 per kilogram.
The early festival date and supply chain issues from neighboring states have left markets struggling to keep up.
Farmers expect prices to climb even higher until festivities kick off on August 21.
Kudumbashree 'Nirappolima' mobilizes 597 JLGs
To help out, the District Kudumbashree Mission's Nirappolima initiative is getting 597 joint liability groups (JLGs) to grow flowers across 102.65 acres.
Their goal? Make sure there are enough marigolds, jasmine, and chrysanthemums for everyone, without breaking the bank, and give local women farmers a real boost this season.