Kerala Meppadi twin tunnel landslide kills 3 after ignored warning

Kerala minister says company ignored order

Kerala's environment minister admitted the warning wasn't followed: "The district collector had given standing instructions to remove the soil that was accumulating at the site. The order was not considered, and the construction company went ahead with the tunneling work."

The ₹2,400 crore project aims to connect Kozhikode and Wayanad faster but is now under fire for poor safety measures.

Investigations are ongoing as rescue teams continue searching for the missing.