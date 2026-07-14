Kerala minister Bindhu Krishna decries online misuse of school photo
India
Kerala's Women and Child Development Minister Bindhu Krishna is calling out the online misuse of a photo taken during her school visit.
The image, originally from a July admissions event, was taken to highlight her body instead of her face.
Even after someone asked the photographer to delete it, the image later appeared on social media.
Bindhu Krishna seeks legal action, measures
Krishna said she was shocked that this happened in front of students and staff and criticized how photos are twisted online in the name of free speech.
She stressed that this kind of harassment hurts women the most and urged that offenders be identified and face legal consequences.
She added that the government was seriously considering measures to address such issues.