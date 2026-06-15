Kerala minister Bindu Krishna splashed with payasam during 'Priyadarshini' launch India Jun 15, 2026

Kerala's Dairy Development Minister, Bindu Krishna, had an unexpected moment while launching the new Priyadarshini free travel scheme: payasam (milk kheer) accidentally spilled on her head in a crowded bus, thanks to some eager Congress workers.

She took it in stride and went ahead with the event as planned.