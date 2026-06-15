Kerala minister Bindu Krishna splashed with payasam during 'Priyadarshini' launch
India
Kerala's Dairy Development Minister, Bindu Krishna, had an unexpected moment while launching the new Priyadarshini free travel scheme: payasam (milk kheer) accidentally spilled on her head in a crowded bus, thanks to some eager Congress workers.
She took it in stride and went ahead with the event as planned.
Priyadarshini provides free KSRTC travel
Launched that same day, Priyadarshini gives women and transgender people free rides on 3,125 ordinary KSRTC busses across Kerala.
No forms or registration needed; just grab a zero-value ticket for digital tracking.
The goal: make public transport more accessible and affordable for education, jobs, and healthcare statewide.