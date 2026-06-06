Kerala minister reviews Aadhaar rule after migrant children turned away
Kerala's education minister is reviewing the Aadhaar-based admission rule, after dozens of migrant children were turned away from schools because they didn't have the required documents.
The policy was meant to stop duplicate enrollments, but now it's being questioned for possibly violating the Right to Education Act, which promises free schooling for all children ages 6 to 14.
Ernakulam: 88 of 126 denied school
In Ernakulam district alone, 88 out of 126 identified migrant children couldn't get into school this year due to the Aadhaar requirement.
Groups like CMID are urging the state to relax these rules and make sure these children can access not just education, but also essentials like uniforms, books, and meals.
With local student numbers dropping, Kerala has about 100,000 migrant children who help keep classrooms full—so their inclusion matters more than ever.