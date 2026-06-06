Kerala minister reviews Aadhaar rule after migrant children turned away

Ernakulam: 88 of 126 denied school

In Ernakulam district alone, 88 out of 126 identified migrant children couldn't get into school this year due to the Aadhaar requirement.

Groups like CMID are urging the state to relax these rules and make sure these children can access not just education, but also essentials like uniforms, books, and meals.

With local student numbers dropping, Kerala has about 100,000 migrant children who help keep classrooms full—so their inclusion matters more than ever.