Kerala minister Shaji: young Muslim women largest atheist pages audience
Kerala Minister KM Shaji has raised concerns about more young Muslim women in the state following atheist pages online.
Speaking at Calicut University, he pointed out that this group now makes up the largest audience for such content and urged community organizations to pay attention to the changing outlook, aspirations and concerns of young Muslim women.
Shaji: support young Muslim women's aspirations
Shaji emphasized that community groups need to recognize how young Muslim women's aspirations are changing.
He noted these women tend to be more thoughtful than their male peers and asked if current efforts are enough to support them.
He encouraged communities to guide young women in a way that matches their evolving perspectives, saying Shaji emphasized that community groups need to recognize how young Muslim women's aspirations are changing. He noted these women tend to be more thoughtful than their male peers and asked if current efforts are enough to support them. He encouraged communities to guide young women in a way that matches their evolving perspectives, saying that communities must evaluate whether their current efforts are sufficient in supporting the advancing mindsets of their younger generations.