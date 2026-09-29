Kerala minister Shaji: young Muslim women largest atheist pages audience

Shaji emphasized that community groups need to recognize how young Muslim women's aspirations are changing.

He noted these women tend to be more thoughtful than their male peers and asked if current efforts are enough to support them.

He encouraged communities to guide young women in a way that matches their evolving perspectives, saying Shaji emphasized that community groups need to recognize how young Muslim women's aspirations are changing. He noted these women tend to be more thoughtful than their male peers and asked if current efforts are enough to support them. He encouraged communities to guide young women in a way that matches their evolving perspectives, saying that communities must evaluate whether their current efforts are sufficient in supporting the advancing mindsets of their younger generations.