Kerala MLA Vidya Balakrishnan alerts police over ₹3cr WhatsApp call
India
Vidya Balakrishnan, an MLA from Elathur in Kozhikode, got a suspicious WhatsApp call on July 6 from someone pretending to be with Priyanka Gandhi's office.
The caller promised her a ministerial post if she paid ₹3 crore.
Vidya didn't fall for it. She went straight to the police, suspecting it was part of a bigger scam targeting politicians.
Vidya Balakrishnan warns fellow lawmakers
Police are now digging into where the call came from, worried that more politicians could be targeted by similar tricks.
Vidya has also encouraged other lawmakers to stay alert and not get caught off guard by these kinds of frauds.
The whole episode is raising questions about how safe and private our public officials really are in the age of rising digital scams.