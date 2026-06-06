Kerala moves ahead with entirely solar powered high speed rail

Expert committee assessing Kerala rail feasibility

An expert committee is currently checking if the plan makes sense for Kerala, looking at everything from environmental impact to social benefits.

The design features an elevated track with 23 stations, a tunnel under Thiruvananthapuram, and connections to almost every major airport (except Kannur, which gets a special road link).

Power comes from dedicated solar panels; any extra energy goes back to Kerala's grid.

With a price tag of ₹60,000 crore, funding will be split between government equity and crowdfunding—so people can actually chip in to make this happen.

Standard gage tracks are planned so it lines up with global high-speed systems.