Kerala MPs and MLAs have 256 unresolved criminal cases

Kerala legislators: 247 await trial

Out of these cases, 247 are waiting for trial and nine are still under investigation.

Some cases have been stalled for years (22 for more than two years, and nine for over five years), mostly due to paperwork issues.

The court has now told police to speed things up on these long-pending files.

Most charges involve protests, unlawful assembly, or rioting, but a few lawmakers face more serious allegations.

The Supreme Court has asked courts to prioritize tougher cases and improve infrastructure so justice doesn't get stuck again.