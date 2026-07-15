Kerala Muslim Jamaat's Malappuram committee condemns PM Modi death threat
India
The Kerala Muslim Jamaat's Malappuram district committee has strongly condemned the recent death threat to Prime Minister Modi, calling it a deliberate attempt to disturb communal harmony.
They want strict action against those spreading hate online and are urging everyone not to fall for attempts to stir up trouble.
Malappuram committee asks Alappuzha MLA apology
The group also criticized an Alappuzha MLA's comments as anti-people and anti-democratic, asking him to withdraw them and apologize.
At their meeting, leaders including Vadassery Hassan Musliyar emphasized staying peaceful and politically aware, reminding everyone that unity matters most when tensions run high.