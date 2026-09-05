Kerala NH-66 crash kills 8, suspected Tamil Nadu students
India
A heartbreaking crash on NH-66 near Thrissur, Kerala, took the lives of eight people early Friday.
Their car, with a Madurai registration, slammed into a parked lorry on a stretch where road work was under way.
Seven died at the scene; one more died at the hospital. All are suspected to be students from Tamil Nadu.
PSNA Engineering College ID found
An ID card from PSNA Engineering College (Dindigul) was found at the site, confirming student identities.
The group was headed from Guruvayur to Kodungallur when their car crashed around 12:30am.
Locals and rescue teams rushed in but could not save anyone due to the severe impact.