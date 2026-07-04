Kerala objects to Adani Ports's 49% Vizhinjam sale to MSC India Jul 04, 2026

Kerala is not happy about Adani Ports's plan to sell a 49% stake in the Vizhinjam port to Swiss shipping giant MSC for $1.4 billion, which would be the largest foreign private investment ever in an Indian port if it goes through.

The state says the 2015 agreement means it should have been asked before any major ownership change, but claims that step was skipped.