Kerala offers free KSRTC rides to women and transgender people

Seven KSRTC types covered and stickered

The free rides cover seven types of busses, including Ordinary, City Ordinary, Limited Stop Ordinary, Fair-Stage Ordinary, Town-to-Town, Point-to-Point, and Gramavandi services.

Launching in Thiruvananthapuram with Chief Minister V D Satheesan leading the way, eligible busses will have special stickers so you can spot them easily.

The state government will cover any extra costs to keep the service running smoothly.