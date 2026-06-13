Kerala offers free KSRTC rides to women and transgender people
India
From June 15, women and transgender people in Kerala can hop on select KSRTC busses without paying a fare.
This move, part of the Priyadarshini scheme and a big UDF election promise, is all about making public transport easier and more affordable for women and transgender people on select KSRTC busses.
Seven KSRTC types covered and stickered
The free rides cover seven types of busses, including Ordinary, City Ordinary, Limited Stop Ordinary, Fair-Stage Ordinary, Town-to-Town, Point-to-Point, and Gramavandi services.
Launching in Thiruvananthapuram with Chief Minister V D Satheesan leading the way, eligible busses will have special stickers so you can spot them easily.
The state government will cover any extra costs to keep the service running smoothly.