Kerala official suspended after R. Rajesh's body moved between ambulances
India
A Kerala government official has been suspended after the body of R. Rajesh, a rescue volunteer who died saving people from floods, was transported for over 10 hours in a regular ambulance without freezer facilities.
Rajesh's remains were moved between vehicles on the roadside, raising questions about how such an important responsibility was handled.
Incident commander Paul K.P. faulted
An investigation found that Paul K.P. the incident commander, didn't arrange proper transport or consult with senior officials.
Revenue Minister A.P. Anilkumar admitted it was poor judgment rather than intentional neglect, but stressed the transport decision did not appear to be a deliberate one.
However, it was still a lapse and promised stricter action to prevent similar failures in the future.