Kerala on alert after Nipah virus case in Ramanattukara
India
Kerala health officials are on high alert in Kozhikode's Ramanattukara area after a Nipah virus case was found.
Teams have already checked 320 homes, grouping them for targeted monitoring and quick response.
Control room handling tracing and support
A control room is handling contact tracing and all updates, reaching out to 100 people who had contact with the patient, and answering public questions, with 80 so far.
Meanwhile, 76 people on the contact list were offered mental health support to help them cope with stress during the outbreak.