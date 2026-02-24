Kerala on track to be called 'Keralam'

CM says it brings back state's original name

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan says switching to "Keralam" brings back the state's original Malayalam name and corrects a British-era spelling in India's Constitution.

The move celebrates local language and identity, with support across party lines—even BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar is on board.

Some, like Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, are curious about what happens to English terms like "Keralite" or "Keralan," but overall, this is about honoring Kerala's roots; it would not alter the state's borders or governance structures, though an approved change would require amending the Constitution's First Schedule and would make "Keralam" the official name in constitutional texts and government records.