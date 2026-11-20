Kerala orders corruption probe into former sports minister V Abdurahiman
Kerala has ordered a corruption investigation into former sports minister V Abdurahiman after questions surfaced about money handling around a canceled Argentina football team visit.
The probe also covers his former private secretary and the former Sports Council president.
This move follows a police report that flagged possible shady dealings.
RBC and Anto Augustine previously accused
The case centers on the state's failed plan to bring Lionel Messi and team Argentina for a friendly match, a big deal that never happened.
When the new government took charge six months ago, it found signs of financial mismanagement.
Reporter Broadcasting Company (RBC) and its managing director Anto Augustine were previously accused as the first and second accused, and five people are named as part of this ongoing investigation led by top police officials.