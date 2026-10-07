Kerala orders probe into CEC Gyanesh Kumar over KSTP role
Kerala has kicked off an official inquiry into Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, focusing on his role in the long-delayed Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP).
The decision comes after allegations dating back to 2006 linked to his time as Public Works Department secretary, and the investigation was ordered by Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala after taking legal advice and consulting Chief Minister VD Satheesan.
Allegations link Gyanesh Kumar to KSTP
The KSTP, proposed in 2002 with World Bank support to upgrade hundreds of kilometers of roads, quickly ran into trouble: delays, cost overruns, and even a tragic suicide that mentioned Kumar by name.
Now, he faces accusations of departing from established procedures in awarding contracts and of clearing bills for favored parties.
This new probe follows other controversies from his current stint as CEC.