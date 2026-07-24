Kerala passenger gets ₹31,784 compensation after train left early
A Kerala passenger got ₹31,784 in compensation after his train left Mangaluru station nearly three hours ahead of schedule, with zero prior notice.
He and his group of 10 showed up at 5pm to catch the Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram Superfast Express, only to find it had already departed at 2:50pm.
Left stranded, they had to buy new tickets for ₹2,200.
Consumer commission orders Southern Railway compensation
Southern Railway said the early departure was due to its annual timetable change and claimed publicity was given through newspapers and that online ticket bookers were sent a note advising them to check the revised timetable.
But the consumer commission found no proof that any message reached this passenger.
Calling it a clear service failure, they ordered Southern Railway and the Thiruvananthapuram division to refund the fare plus pay ₹25,000 for mental stress and ₹3,000 for legal costs, reminding railways that keeping travelers informed isn't optional.