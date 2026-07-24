Kerala passenger gets ₹31,784 compensation after train left early

A Kerala passenger got ₹31,784 in compensation after his train left Mangaluru station nearly three hours ahead of schedule, with zero prior notice.

He and his group of 10 showed up at 5pm to catch the Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram Superfast Express, only to find it had already departed at 2:50pm.

Left stranded, they had to buy new tickets for ₹2,200.