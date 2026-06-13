Kerala Plus One 1st allotment list June 15 at 10am
India
The wait's almost over: Kerala's Plus One first allotment list goes live on Monday, June 15, 2026, at 10am.
To see where you landed, just log in to hscap.kerala.gov.in and hit "First Allot Results."
The first round of admissions wraps up by Wednesday, June 17, at 5pm.
Download allotment letter and verify certificates
If you get your top-choice school, download your allotment letter and head there with your original certificates for verification.
Got another option? You can pick permanent or temporary admission (no fee for temporary), but skipping this step means you're out of future rounds.
Those who have not applied yet can apply for supplementary allotment after the third allotment in the main phase.
The whole process runs through the Single Window System for a smoother experience.