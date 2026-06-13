Kerala Plus One 1st allotment list June 15 at 10am

Download allotment letter and verify certificates

If you get your top-choice school, download your allotment letter and head there with your original certificates for verification.

Got another option? You can pick permanent or temporary admission (no fee for temporary), but skipping this step means you're out of future rounds.

Those who have not applied yet can apply for supplementary allotment after the third allotment in the main phase.

The whole process runs through the Single Window System for a smoother experience.