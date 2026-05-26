Kerala Plus Two results for March show 77.97% pass rate India May 26, 2026

Kerala's Plus Two exam results for March this year are out, and the overall pass percentage has inched up to 77.97%.

That's a slight improvement from last year, but still shy of hitting 80% for the third year running.

Out of more than 370,000 students who took the test, about 290,000 cleared it and can move on to higher studies.