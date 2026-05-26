Kerala Plus Two results for March show 77.97% pass rate
India
Kerala's Plus Two exam results for March this year are out, and the overall pass percentage has inched up to 77.97%.
That's a slight improvement from last year, but still shy of hitting 80% for the third year running.
Out of more than 370,000 students who took the test, about 290,000 cleared it and can move on to higher studies.
Girls lead Kerala Plus Two, NSQF
Girls scored higher again this year with an impressive pass rate of 86.89%, while boys were at 68.41%.
More girls qualified for higher studies compared to boys: 167,475 versus 122,906.
Vocational exam results also saw a boost: over 72% passed under the NSQF scheme, with girls leading at nearly 84%.