Kerala police and Enforcement Directorate crack 5-year organ trafficking racket

Couple faked documents for illegal transplants

The couple faked documents like MP and MLA letters and hospital records to get more than 20 illegal transplants done in Ernakulam hospitals, making profits of ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh per transplant.

ED raided nine locations on June 18, seizing evidence and freezing bank accounts linked to agents.

Investigators are now tracking where all the money went, and more arrests could be coming as they dig deeper into this multi-crore scam.