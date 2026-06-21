Kerala police and Enforcement Directorate crack 5-year organ trafficking racket
Kerala police and the Enforcement Directorate just cracked a huge organ trafficking racket that ran from 2021 to 2026.
Led by Muhammed Najeeb and his wife Rasheeda, the group used their company to target people in need of cash, offering donors ₹5 lakh to ₹15 lakh while charging recipients ₹20-35 lakh or more for kidney transplants.
Nine people have been arrested so far.
Couple faked documents for illegal transplants
The couple faked documents like MP and MLA letters and hospital records to get more than 20 illegal transplants done in Ernakulam hospitals, making profits of ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh per transplant.
ED raided nine locations on June 18, seizing evidence and freezing bank accounts linked to agents.
Investigators are now tracking where all the money went, and more arrests could be coming as they dig deeper into this multi-crore scam.