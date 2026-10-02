Kerala police arrest 5 over Nilambur woman's alleged Thrissur assault

Thomas allegedly misled the lodge staff by claiming that he was a police officer to trick lodge staff and kidnap the woman and her male companion.

They were taken to an abandoned house in Tiruppur and assaulted. Afterward, the victim was brought to a hospital, where she managed to escape.

Arrests were made from Tiruppur, Coimbatore, and Palani, and Thomas was arrested from the Nedumbassery airport area as police continue their investigation.