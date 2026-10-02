Kerala police arrest 5 over Nilambur woman's alleged Thrissur assault
Kerala police have arrested five people after a woman from Nilambur was allegedly abducted and assaulted in Thrissur on September 22.
The arrested have been identified as Devi, 27, of Tiruppur; Thomas Priyadarshan Deva, 27, of the Nilgiris; Raghupathi Raj, 20, of Dindigul; Shankar, 20, of Viranapettai in Karur; and Balraj, 31, of Kadavur.
A special investigation team led the arrests.
Thomas Priyadarshan Deva posed as police
Thomas allegedly misled the lodge staff by claiming that he was a police officer to trick lodge staff and kidnap the woman and her male companion.
They were taken to an abandoned house in Tiruppur and assaulted. Afterward, the victim was brought to a hospital, where she managed to escape.
Arrests were made from Tiruppur, Coimbatore, and Palani, and Thomas was arrested from the Nedumbassery airport area as police continue their investigation.