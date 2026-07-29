Kerala police book T G Mohandas over Delhi protest videos
India
Kerala police have booked T G Mohandas, a right-wing political commentator, for his YouTube videos about the recent Delhi student protest over the alleged NEET paper leak.
The FIR claims his remarks were meant to spread fear and disrupt public peace, leading to unrest.
T G Mohandas charged for incitement
In videos posted on July 24 and 25, Mohandas made deeply troubling statements, suggesting protests could lead to gang rapes and claiming some protesters "enjoy being raped."
He also called for curfews and even "open fire" to control crowds.
Police have charged him under multiple laws for incitement and causing public alarm, and the investigation is ongoing.