Kerala police catch 3 Bangladeshi men with fake ID cards

Police probe phones, expand camp checks

The men, Mohammad Wula Hossain, Mohammad Hasan Ali, and Mohammad Mehdi Hasan, had only been in Mavoor for about 20 days, working construction jobs and renting local homes.

Now, police are checking their phones to trace how they entered India and if they're linked to bigger illegal immigration networks.

After these arrests, authorities have stepped up checks at worker camps across the region to catch others who might be staying without proper papers.