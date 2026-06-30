Kerala police catch 3 Bangladeshi men with fake ID cards
India
Kerala police recently caught three Bangladeshi men living in India without valid documents during a surprise raid at a migrant workers' camp in Kozhikode's Mavoor area.
The team, led by Station House Officer Mohammed Rafeeq, found fake ID cards and quickly confirmed the trio's nationality.
Police probe phones, expand camp checks
The men, Mohammad Wula Hossain, Mohammad Hasan Ali, and Mohammad Mehdi Hasan, had only been in Mavoor for about 20 days, working construction jobs and renting local homes.
Now, police are checking their phones to trace how they entered India and if they're linked to bigger illegal immigration networks.
After these arrests, authorities have stepped up checks at worker camps across the region to catch others who might be staying without proper papers.